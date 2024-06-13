Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1601 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Clicks Group Trading Up 4.7 %
CLCGY stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.
Clicks Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clicks Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.