Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) is Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 7.7% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $5,030,959.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,147,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $594,797.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,107,422.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $22,147,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,319 shares of company stock valued at $48,561,265. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.