CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the May 15th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $801,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.75. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $137.50.

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

