Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.45.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.
NYSE KOF opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
