Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 2.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KOF opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.