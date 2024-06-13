Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.46 and last traded at $62.58. Approximately 1,875,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,068,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,074. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,254,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,282,000 after buying an additional 318,199 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,420,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,534,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,496,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,739,000 after buying an additional 172,567 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

