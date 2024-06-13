Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in May

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

CHEOY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.21. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.