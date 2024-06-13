Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a growth of 886.7% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Abri Ventures I, Llc sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,013,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CAUD stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 8,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,997. Collective Audience has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $38.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
