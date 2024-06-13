Compass Point Downgrades MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $15.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 263,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

