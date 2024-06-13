Compound (COMP) Price Hits $51.84 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $51.84 or 0.00077475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $433.31 million and $31.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,315 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

