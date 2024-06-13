Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

