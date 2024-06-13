Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in May

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 2,140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCRDF remained flat at $5.98 during trading hours on Thursday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.