Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBCP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $348.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Concrete Pumping

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 28.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

