ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.3% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 392,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

