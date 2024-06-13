Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Lowered to “Tender” at CIBC

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPLF. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares cut Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.17.

CPLF traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 762,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$877.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of C$4.94 and a one year high of C$11.95.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

