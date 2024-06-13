Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRBP opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $13,363,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

