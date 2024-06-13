Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 135,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,223. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $854.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.39.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

