Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.00

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.88 ($0.19), with a volume of 375384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corero Network Security from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security Stock Performance
About Corero Network Security
Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corero Network Security
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.