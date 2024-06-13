Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:COOL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

