Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529,539 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for 4.8% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $225,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Corteva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 181,883 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Corteva by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. 1,985,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,068. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.