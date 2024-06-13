Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Costain Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CSGQF remained flat at $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Costain Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $0.97.
Costain Group Company Profile
