Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Costain Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CSGQF remained flat at $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Costain Group has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.