CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $1,356,450.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CRA International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $172.16 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $187.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $115,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CRA International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

