Crest Nicholson Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CRST traded down GBX 28 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 212.80 ($2.71). 3,250,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.03. The firm has a market cap of £546.73 million, a PE ratio of 3,048.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 255 ($3.25).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.02) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

