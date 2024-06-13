CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,094,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 4,569,003 shares.The stock last traded at $79.04 and had previously closed at $79.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

CRH Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $3,358,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in CRH by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $63,614,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

