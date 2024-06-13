CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $40.97 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

