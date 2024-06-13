Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.93) by $2.66. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,401.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,009.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
