Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 81000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The firm has a market cap of C$10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 231.64% and a negative return on equity of 3,950.54%. The company had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

