Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. 271,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 692,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a P/E ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,988,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,506.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $266,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,012,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

