DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Down 48.4% in May

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DatChat Price Performance

Shares of DATS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 24,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,003. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Get DatChat alerts:

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.