Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $67.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s previous close.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

