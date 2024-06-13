Dayforce’s (DAY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAY. Barclays reduced their target price on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

