Decentralized Social (DESO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.58 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $188.63 million and $9.58 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $17.91 or 0.00026843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

