DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00077627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011218 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

