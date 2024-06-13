Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Laurie Z. Tolson Sells 604 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $14,580.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,753 shares in the company, valued at $380,277.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

