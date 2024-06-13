Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 1,340,823 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,340,306.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

