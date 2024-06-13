Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 2.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.21 and last traded at $134.70. 5,600,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,123,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 720,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total transaction of $77,440,844.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,871,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,340,306.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 720,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total transaction of $77,440,844.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,871,201.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,025,216 shares of company stock valued at $698,471,876. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

