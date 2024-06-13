Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on DENN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Denny's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DENN

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 431,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 17.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,545,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 228,709 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Denny’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Denny’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Denny’s stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.