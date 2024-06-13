Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.82

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 109361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Desktop Metal from $1.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DM

Desktop Metal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 29.78% and a negative net margin of 170.77%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Desktop Metal news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares in the company, valued at $540,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 39.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 395,373 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 522,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.