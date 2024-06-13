Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NXRT stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

