Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 76.1% in May

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the May 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

About Deutsche Börse

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Stories

