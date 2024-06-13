dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and $20,322.35 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,503,772 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00292865 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,722.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

