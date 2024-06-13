Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 72,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 29,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

In other Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits news, insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$376,658.10. Insiders own 102.63% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

