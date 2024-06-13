DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Trading Down 6.8%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.35 ($2.53) and last traded at €2.39 ($2.57). Approximately 175,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.57 ($2.76).

DIC Asset Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $199.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €1.79 and its 200 day moving average is €2.13.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

