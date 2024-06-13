Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLSGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLSFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 12.00% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GGLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 3,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.