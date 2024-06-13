Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 12.00% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:GGLS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.54. 3,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.32.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.