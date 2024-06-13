DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Position Lessened by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. DLocal comprises approximately 10.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DLocal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 2,825,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

