Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.2 %

DOL stock traded up C$1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$121.98. 221,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$119.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.64. The company has a market cap of C$34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$84.19 and a 12 month high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In other Dollarama news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

