DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

DSV A/S stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.26. 31,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

