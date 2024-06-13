Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

