Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Lowered by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505,932 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises about 3.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Element Solutions worth $129,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Element Solutions by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

ESI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 769,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,194. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.