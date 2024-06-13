Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $615.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.36.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $530.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.08. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

