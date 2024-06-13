Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.4% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $171,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $56,797,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,486,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $9.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $876.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $882.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $781.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

